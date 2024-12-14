Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WOLTF opened at $174.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.26 and a 200-day moving average of $166.97. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $137.45 and a 52-week high of $176.56.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

