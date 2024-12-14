Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WOLTF opened at $174.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.26 and a 200-day moving average of $166.97. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $137.45 and a 52-week high of $176.56.
About Wolters Kluwer
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- FinWise Bancorp’s CEO Talks Strategy Behind Fintech Success
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Broadcom: Turning the Mag 7 Into 8 Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- SoundHound AI: Can Its Meteoric Rise Sustain Into 2025?
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.