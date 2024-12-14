Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,262. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2,018.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 61.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

