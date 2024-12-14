World Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,821 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after acquiring an additional 61,104 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,822,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth $904,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.