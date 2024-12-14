World Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,241 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,702,028,000 after acquiring an additional 288,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,653,602 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,557,454,000 after buying an additional 46,069 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,385,987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $657,292,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,159.50. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,936 shares of company stock worth $549,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.05.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $303.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

