World Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 44,254 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of NetEase by 16.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 86,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NetEase by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 76,446 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NetEase by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 593,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Barclays lowered their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetEase

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.