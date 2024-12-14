World Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $574,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 178.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,663,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $186.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.62 and a 200-day moving average of $174.00. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.36 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.50.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

