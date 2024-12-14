Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,667,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,667.0 days.
Xinyi Glass Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:XYIGF opened at $1.05 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.
Xinyi Glass Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyi Glass
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- FinWise Bancorp’s CEO Talks Strategy Behind Fintech Success
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Broadcom: Turning the Mag 7 Into 8 Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- SoundHound AI: Can Its Meteoric Rise Sustain Into 2025?
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.