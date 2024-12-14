Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,667,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,667.0 days.

Xinyi Glass Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:XYIGF opened at $1.05 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

