Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Holdings in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of Hut 8 worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,390,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 27.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 684,077.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 123,134 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 2.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUT shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Hut 8 from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hut 8 from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hut 8 from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hut 8 from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Hut 8 Stock Up 0.0 %

Hut 8 stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. Hut 8 Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Articles

