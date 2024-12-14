Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 23,673 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Sprout Social by 46.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,345,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 20.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 133.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 145,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 82,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $564,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,381.91. This trade represents a 72.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $423,474.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,182,487.35. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,765 shares of company stock worth $1,505,079. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $68.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.04 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.