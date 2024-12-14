Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,953 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.14% of Hanmi Financial worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAFC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after acquiring an additional 261,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 182,164 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 82,087 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 20.6% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 571,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 71.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 201,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.87. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $108.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAFC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

