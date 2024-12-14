Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 40,145 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,145 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 269.4% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 30,958 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 405.7% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $7,320,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $41,567.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,589.68. The trade was a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

