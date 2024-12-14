Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Short Interest Update

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the November 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Zhibao Technology Trading Down 11.1 %

NASDAQ ZBAO opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. Zhibao Technology has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

