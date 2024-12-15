11,578 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,003,000 after buying an additional 300,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,567,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,386,000 after purchasing an additional 549,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,823,000 after purchasing an additional 198,246 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,193,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,584,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,640. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

