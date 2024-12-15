12,531 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,531 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 742,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,437,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 63.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after buying an additional 222,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,092,000 after buying an additional 457,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Fluor by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

Insider Activity at Fluor

In other Fluor news, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $2,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,158.35. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $433,131.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,353.86. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Down 1.4 %

Fluor stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.89. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.