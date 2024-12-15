206,028 Shares in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.11% of enCore Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in enCore Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in enCore Energy in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in enCore Energy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in enCore Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
enCore Energy Price Performance
Shares of EU stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.04. enCore Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on enCore Energy
About enCore Energy
enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than enCore Energy
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- Stock Average Calculator
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.