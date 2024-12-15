2x Ether ETF Declares Dividend of $0.00 (NYSEARCA:ETHU)

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0029 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

2x Ether ETF Price Performance

2x Ether ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. 14,719,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243,238. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44. 2x Ether ETF has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

