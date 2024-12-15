2x Wheat ETF (WHTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

2x Wheat ETF (NYSEARCA:WHTX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0331 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

2x Wheat ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

2x Wheat ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486. 2x Wheat ETF has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $15.97.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Wheat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Wheat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.