2x Wheat ETF (WHTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

2x Wheat ETF (NYSEARCA:WHTX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0331 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
2x Wheat ETF Trading Down 2.6 %
2x Wheat ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486. 2x Wheat ETF has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $15.97.
