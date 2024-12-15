A SPAC III Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 18th (NASDAQ:ASPCU)

A SPAC III Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ASPCU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 18th. A SPAC III Acquisition had issued 5,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 8th. The total size of the offering was $55,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During A SPAC III Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A SPAC III Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASPCU opened at $10.06 on Friday. A SPAC III Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

