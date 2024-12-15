ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 3,013,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,062.6 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
Shares of ABMRF stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.26.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
