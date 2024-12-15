ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 3,013,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,062.6 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of ABMRF stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

