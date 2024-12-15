Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 210221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adecco Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

