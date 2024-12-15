ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.38 and last traded at C$9.70. Approximately 214,158 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 129,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.

ADF Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.57.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.12. ADF Group had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of C$74.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

