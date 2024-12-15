AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Buys £148.49 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Roger Stott purchased 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 479 ($6.05) per share, for a total transaction of £148.49 ($187.42).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Roger Stott purchased 34 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £150.62 ($190.10).

AJ Bell Stock Performance

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 474 ($5.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 7.16. AJ Bell plc has a one year low of GBX 280.60 ($3.54) and a one year high of GBX 529 ($6.68). The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2,370.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 463.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.35.

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $4.25. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AJB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.13) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, December 6th.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

Further Reading

