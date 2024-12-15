Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Up 19.6% in November

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Akanda Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of AKAN stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Akanda has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

