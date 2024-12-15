Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) VP Sells $28,480.75 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) VP Patrick Lamy sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $28,480.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,847.82. This trade represents a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AKRO stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,212,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 127.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71,652 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 54.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,896,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,029 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

