Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Down 10.9% in November

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 791,200 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 887,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Allegro.eu Stock Performance
Shares of ALEGF opened at $7.50 on Friday. Allegro.eu has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.
Allegro.eu Company Profile
