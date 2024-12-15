Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENTW) Trading Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENTW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 6,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 40,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Alliance Entertainment Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

About Alliance Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, retailer, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. The company offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.