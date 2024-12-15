Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Short Interest Down 27.7% in November

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the November 15th total of 149,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allied Gaming & Entertainment alerts:

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.37.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.