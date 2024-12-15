AMCON Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

