AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of DIT stock opened at $140.02 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $118.25 and a 1-year high of $209.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of AMCON Distributing worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

