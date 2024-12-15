American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,831,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119,996 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in American International Group by 280.5% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,888,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,859 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,163,000 after acquiring an additional 722,237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American International Group by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,825,000 after purchasing an additional 597,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,286,000 after buying an additional 544,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 0.6 %

AIG opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -47.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.