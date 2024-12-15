American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 76,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.35 million, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AOUT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

