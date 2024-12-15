Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Update

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,200 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 3,856,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32,702.0 days.
Amplifon Stock Performance
Amplifon stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Amplifon has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95.
Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $623.79 million for the quarter.
About Amplifon
Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.
