AmpliTech Group Announces Pricing of $2.2 Million Registered Direct Offering

On December 11, 2024, AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) disclosed the pricing details of a significant financial move. The company shared that they had entered into agreements with institutional investors for a registered direct offering. This offering involved the sale of 1,352,500 shares of common stock at an offering price of $1.60 per share, resulting in gross proceeds estimated at about $2.2 million.

The completion of this offering is expected to occur around December 13, 2024, and is subject to meeting customary closing conditions. Maxim Group LLC was exclusively engaged as the placement agent for this offering. The Securities were offered in line with a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was deemed effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 24, 2024.

According to AmpliTech Group, the offering was structured under the provision of a prospectus supplement forming part of the registration statement. The company emphasized that this press release should not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities, nor should any sales be considered in jurisdictions where such actions would contravene regulations.

AmpliTech Group, recognized for its expertise in designing and manufacturing cutting-edge signal processing components for various communication networks, remains committed to innovation and technological advancements in sectors such as satellite, 5G, and quantum computing.

The firm also outlined a disclaimer on forward-looking statements as per the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, underlining that all non-historical statements carry inherent risks and uncertainties. AmpliTech Group emphasized prudent investor caution and highlighted that forward-looking declarations only reflect present management perspectives based on the available information.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

