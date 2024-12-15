Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys 73 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $179.48 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.95.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.