Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. State Street Corp grew its position in Allegion by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $589,659,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $442,019,000 after buying an additional 91,011 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Allegion by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,178,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,904,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,581,000 after purchasing an additional 232,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. The trade was a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,511.68. The trade was a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. Allegion’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

