ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Update

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,246,300 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 7,003,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 109.6 days.

ARC Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.12. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $682.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.55 million. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 26.33%. On average, analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.12. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARC Resources

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.