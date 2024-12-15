Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

ARDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARDT

Ardent Health Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardent Health Partners

ARDT opened at $16.69 on Friday. Ardent Health Partners has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter valued at $385,000.

About Ardent Health Partners

(Get Free Report

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.