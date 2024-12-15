Argos Holdings Gp Llc Sells 19,827,242 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $620,989,219.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Argos Holdings Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20.

Shares of CHWY opened at $32.26 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Chewy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

