Ariel Emanuel Buys 60,208 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 60,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $8,653,695.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,734,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,303,996.90. The trade was a 3.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TKO stock opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.24 and a 200 day moving average of $118.35. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $145.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -337.90 and a beta of 1.09.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TKO Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

