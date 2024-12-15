Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in November

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 1,832,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 355.6 days.

Asahi Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASBRF remained flat at $10.16 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,036. Asahi Group has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

