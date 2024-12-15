ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Stake Lessened by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,063,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after buying an additional 265,767 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 20.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 311,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ASX. UBS Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASX stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.86.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.