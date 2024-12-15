ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Down 0.3 %

ASAZY stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $17.03.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.1297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

