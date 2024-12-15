AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AZNCF traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.32. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $118.16 and a one year high of $175.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

