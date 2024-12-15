AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 677,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 849,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.2 days.

AtkinsRéalis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.53. 3,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.77. AtkinsRéalis has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $56.07.

About AtkinsRéalis

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

