AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 677,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 849,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.2 days.
AtkinsRéalis Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.53. 3,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.77. AtkinsRéalis has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $56.07.
About AtkinsRéalis
