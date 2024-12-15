Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) Short Interest Down 21.8% in November

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 46,800 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 518,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Autonomix Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get Autonomix Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMIX

Autonomix Medical Price Performance

Autonomix Medical Company Profile

Shares of AMIX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 50,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,710. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. Autonomix Medical has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

(Get Free Report)

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autonomix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autonomix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.