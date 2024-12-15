Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) Short Interest Down 21.8% in November

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 46,800 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 518,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Autonomix Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.
Autonomix Medical Company Profile
Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.
