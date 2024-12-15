Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDGI. CIBC boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$37.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$51.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

In related news, Director Stephanie Cuskley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.97 per share, with a total value of C$38,971.20. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

