Barclays PLC Sells 15,445 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $20,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $15,959,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 61,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after buying an additional 49,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 68,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.86.

Shares of UTHR opened at $361.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.19. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total value of $6,021,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,510.88. This represents a 85.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total value of $192,081.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,115.25. This trade represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,340 shares of company stock worth $44,765,530. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

