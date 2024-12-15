BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $58.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -266.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,090.52. This represents a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,310. This represents a 75.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,823 shares of company stock worth $218,887 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of BILL by 612.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 55,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BILL during the third quarter worth about $422,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BILL by 26.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 294,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,471 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 602.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 52,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

