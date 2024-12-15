Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Short Interest Update

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Biotricity Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BTCY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,119. Biotricity has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.
Biotricity Company Profile
