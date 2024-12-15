Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Short Interest Update

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Biotricity Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BTCY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,119. Biotricity has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

