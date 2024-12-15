Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 21,798 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 2.27.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

